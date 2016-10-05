Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Campaign 2016

It was supposed to be the "boring guys" debate, but it was anything but. Veep hopefuls Tim Kaine and Mike Pence clashed repeatedly over their running mates and the direction of the country. Kaine was eager -- maybe a little too eager -- to interrupt Pence and pepper him with some of Donald Trump's most damaging lines, daring Pence to defend him. Pence, employing skills he learned from his years as a radio talk show host, calmly deflected the criticism and turned them into attacks on Hillary Clinton. Unlike his running mate, Pence didn't take the bait, and that's probably why viewers declared him the winner of this match-up.

