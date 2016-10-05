Story highlights Trump didn't have a position on Yucca Mountain in an interview with a Nevada TV station

The nuclear waste repository at Yucca Mountain has been a top political issue in Nevada for decades

Washington (CNN) The incredible saga of the controversial nuclear waste depository in Yucca Mountain, Nevada, roughly 90 miles outside of Las Vegas, was rekindled Wednesday when Donald Trump twice ducked the issue during a local TV interview.

Trump emphasized his connections to Nevada, in an interview with KSNV , but didn't take a position on perhaps the highest-profile issue in the key swing state over the past 25 years.

"I'm very friendly with this area. I have the hotel here, I will tell you I'm going to take a look at it because so many people here are talking about it. I'll take a look at it, and the next time you interview me, I'll have an answer," Trump said.

Asked a follow up about concerns the repository would hurt tourism, Trump again sidestepped.

"No. 1 is safety and it is a little too close to major population, so I will take a look at it and I will have an opinion," the Republican presidential nominee said.

Read More