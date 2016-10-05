US: Israel broke its word on new settlements

Story highlights The White and State Department with unusually harsh criticism

US officials question the timing - after a massive military aid package given to Israel

Washington (CNN) The United States issued an unusually strong rebuke Wednesday of Israel's plan to build new housing tracts in the West Bank.

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest called the announced construction a setback to peace in the region and suggested the Israeli government had broken its word.

"We did receive public assurances from the Israeli government that contradict this announcement," he said. "I guess when we're talking about how good friends treat one another, that's a source of serious concern as well."

The "public assurance" came in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's June 2009 speech at Bar Ilan University where he said, "The territorial issues will be discussed in a permanent agreement. Till then we have no intention to build new settlements or set aside land for new settlements."

US President Barack Obama (C-L) talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C-R) as they sit with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (L) and Sara Netanyahu (R), the wife of the Israeli prime minister, at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl national cemetery during the funeral of former Israeli president Shimon Peres on September 30, 2016. / AFP / POOL / Menahem KAHANA (Photo credit should read MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images)

Earnest said the construction, which was announced last week, would "undermine the pursuit of peace."

