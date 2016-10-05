Trump took Polaroids, interviewed models in 1994 Playboy video

Story highlights CNN's KFILE has uncovered two more Playboy videos in which Trump makes an appearance

(CNN) Donald Trump's tame appearance in a 2000 Playboy video came to light late last week after he attacked a former beauty queen for her alleged "sex tape" past.

CNN's KFILE has now uncovered two more Playboy videos in which Trump makes an appearance, including one in which he is depicted photographing fully clothed models with a Polaroid camera and conducting an interview with a potential Playmate.

In that video — a 1994 VHS tape obtained by CNN titled "Playboy Centerfold" — Trump takes part in Playboy magazine's search for its 40th anniversary Playmate.

The scenes featuring Trump do not contain nudity or sexually explicit content, but other scenes in the movie depict fully nude women seductively rubbing themselves in different scenarios.

In one scene,Trump interviews a potential model, asking her what qualities she possesses that would make her the right choice for the 40th anniversary cover.

