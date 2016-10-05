Story highlights The Virginia governor did a bit of a jig on Tuesday at a rally in Virginia

Terry McAuliffe also praised his commonwealth colleague Time Kaine, Hillary Clinton's running mate

(CNN) Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said Wednesday he apologized to his staff for breaking the "cardinal rule."

"I danced in public," the Democrat said during an appearance on CNN's "New Day."

The always enthusiastic McAuliffe did a bit of a jig on Tuesday at a rally in Virginia with Tim Kaine, the state's junior US senator and Hillary Clinton's running mate.

Later that same day, Kaine appeared on stage with Indiana Gov. Mike Pence for the vice presidential debate.

McAuliffe praised Kaine's performance at the debate, saying Pence was unable to defend his running mate, Donald Trump.

