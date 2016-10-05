RNC aide downplays notion of Pence, Trump split on Syria

Story highlights "I think what Mike Pence said is you shouldn't take military options off the table," Spicer says about Syria

"Gov. Pence made it very clear last night that he and Donald Trump are 100% aligned on this," he added

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump and Mike Pence are "philosophically" on the same page when it comes to how to handle the crisis in Syria, a top Republican Party official said Wednesday, downplaying the notion of a split between the two.

Sean Spicer, communications director for the Republican National Committee, told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room" that despite using different words to outline their foreign policy plans for the civil war torn country the two running mates are in sync.

"If Russia chooses to be involved and continued to be involved on this barbaric attack on civilians in Aleppo, the United States of America should be prepared to use military force to strike military targets in the Assad regime to prevent them from this humanitarian crisis that is taking place in Aleppo," Pence said during Tuesday's debate.

"This is the completely opposite of what Donald Trump says," Blitzer told Spicer. "Donald Trump doesn't go there."

Spicer said: "I think what Mike Pence said is you shouldn't take military options off the table ... Philosophically they're clearly on the same page. As I mentioned, I think Gov. Pence last night went into more detail as far as the crisis there goes."

