Story highlights Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker told Mike Pence to not "take the bait" from Kaine during Tuesday's debate

Pence presented clarifications, defending his running mate's recent comments on foreign policy

(CNN) Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence went into Tuesday night's debate with one key piece of advice from his camp: don't take the bait.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who has worked closely with Pence on the trail and played Democratic opponent Tim Kaine during debate preparations, told CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper" that Donald Trump's campaign wanted to absorb and react to insults Kaine would potentially throw, rather than respond with similar attacks.

"We knew, watching the tapes, that Sen. Kaine was going to spend his time detracting from the question," Walker told Tapper. "They think in their focus groups that if they attack, they can win."

Read More