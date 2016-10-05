Nader: Clinton and Trump 'both flunk'

Story highlights "Yeah, of course there's a difference but they both flunk," Nader said about Trump and Clinton

Washington (CNN) Ralph Nader, who ran for president in 2000 as a Green Party candidate, said that Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump "both flunk" when it comes to being viable options for the White House.

"If it's a choice between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, do you see much difference between the two?" CNN's Anderson Cooper asked Nader Wednesday on "AC360."

"Yeah, of course there's a difference, but they both flunk," he said.

"I mean here you have a failed gambling czar who became a corporate welfare king that's cheated his way to a billion dollars by every of his business operations ... I mean he's cheated his workers, consumers, creditors, suppliers, taxpayers -- and he's the nominee for the Republican Party," Nader said.

