Ohio poll: Clinton and Trump locked in tight race

A new poll from Monmouth University has Hillary Clinton and Trump basically tied, 44%-42%

(CNN) Hillary Clinton scored a bounce after the first presidential debate, but the Democratic nominee still has her work cut out for her in Ohio.

A new poll from Monmouth University on Wednesday found Clinton two percentage points ahead of Donald Trump -- a statistical tie -- in the key swing state, 44%-42%. Libertarian Party nominee Gary Johnson garnered the support of 5% of likely Ohio voters, while Green Party nominee Jill Stein notched a mere 1% in the survey.

Clinton was widely seen as the winner of last month's opening debate against Trump, and she drew an assist by the Republican nominee's subsequent missteps. Her momentum appeared to be reflected in recent polling. A CNN/ORC survey released this week found Clinton with a five-point lead among voters nationwide. Other post-debate polls showed the former secretary of state with leads in crucial battlegrounds such as Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

But Trump looks like he might be the favorite in Ohio, which has voted for the winning presidential candidate in every election since 1964. No Republican nominee has ever won the presidency without carrying the state.

A Quinnipiac University poll released earlier this week, and conducted entirely after the first debate, found Trump with a five-point lead over Clinton in Ohio.

