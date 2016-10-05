Pence to Kaine: 'You whipped out that Mexican thing again'

Story highlights Kaine knocked Trump's words about Mexicans

Washington (CNN) Mike Pence drew the ire of Latino groups Tuesday night, when he accused rival Tim Kaine of relying on the same attacks that have been used against Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Kaine had said: "When Donald Trump says women should be punished, that Mexicans are rapists and criminals, he is showing you who he is."

And Pence responded, "Senator, you whipped out that Mexican thing again."

"Look, there are criminal aliens in this country, Tim, who have come into this country illegally, who are perpetrating violence and taking American lives," Pence added.

Kaine was referencing past remarks made by Trump last July when during his campaign announcement speech, Trump said some Mexicans are criminals and are "rapists."

