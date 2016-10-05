Story highlights Sen. Jeff Session said Mike Pence 'stayed on the key issues' during the vice presidential debate

Tim Kaine grilled the Indiana governor over his running mate's positions

(CNN) As one of Donald Trump's earliest and strongest backers on Capitol Hill, Jeff Sessions knows a thing or two about defending the Republican nominee.

So does the Alabama senator think Mike Pence failed Trump on that front at the vice presidential debate? Not at all.

"What Pence did and why he won this debate was he refused to be distracted," Sessions said Wednesday morning on CNN's "New Day." "He stayed on the key issues of the debate."

Some observers suggested Pence, the Indiana governor, could have defended Trump more than he did at Tuesday night's debate. Time and time again, Pence was challenged by both his sparring partner, Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine, and the moderator, Elaine Quijano, to defend the real estate mogul's controversial comments and proposals.

