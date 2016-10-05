Story highlights The creator of the hit musical "Hamilton" debuted a new video on Tuesday night

It's not Lin-Manuel Miranda's first foray into politics

(CNN) Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the hit musical "Hamilton," premiered a public service announcement Tuesday night to encourage people to get out and vote.

The PSA has a bipartisan list of guest stars from across Broadway and Washington, including President Barack Obama, House Speaker Paul Ryan, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson, former President George W. Bush and former first lady, Laura Bush.

Miranda debuted the video on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon on NBC.

"If you can vote, there is nothing more important than to vote. Lots of people lived and died so that you can do that," Miranda says in the video.

This is not Miranda's first dip into politics. The Tony award winner has endorsed Hillary Clinton for president. He was also a vocal proponent of restructuring Puerto Rico's debt.

Read More