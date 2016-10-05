Story highlights
- The creator of the hit musical "Hamilton" debuted a new video on Tuesday night
- It's not Lin-Manuel Miranda's first foray into politics
(CNN)Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the hit musical "Hamilton," premiered a public service announcement Tuesday night to encourage people to get out and vote.
The PSA has a bipartisan list of guest stars from across Broadway and Washington, including President Barack Obama, House Speaker Paul Ryan, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson, former President George W. Bush and former first lady, Laura Bush.
Miranda debuted the video on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon on NBC.
"If you can vote, there is nothing more important than to vote. Lots of people lived and died so that you can do that," Miranda says in the video.
This is not Miranda's first dip into politics. The Tony award winner has endorsed Hillary Clinton for president. He was also a vocal proponent of restructuring Puerto Rico's debt.
Miranda was parodied last week on "Saturday Night Live" for his role as a surrogate to Clinton. The Broadway star, who's hosting the next episode of SNL, laughed at the parody on Fallon, calling the sketch "unbelievable."
Miranda's just one of dozens of high-profile stars pushing Americans to vote in the upcoming general election. Director Joss Whedon assembled stars from across his "Avengers" movie series for a recent video to promote voting. And pop star Katy Perry released a recent "Funny or Die" video, in which she jokingly promotes voting naked.