Trump supporters turn on man who espouses neo-Nazi views at rally

Story highlights Trump was in Reno Wednesday for a rally

The neo-Nazi was shouted down by other Trump supporters

Reno, Nevada (CNN) A man who said he was representing the "alt-right" and embraced the label of "neo-Nazi" was shouted down by Donald Trump supporters at a rally here Wednesday night.

Brady Garrett, 25, was holding up signs during the rally that said "Research Holocaust Revisionism" and "1488," the latter of which is a combination of numbers emblematic of Nazism and white supremacy. He was escorted out of the event by Trump security.

Talking to reporters after the rally, Garrett said the United States needs "to put European Americans first" and disparaged Zionists.

Garrett confirmed that he was a neo-Nazi and disputed facts about the Holocaust. When asked if he thinks espousing such views at a Trump rally could hurt the Republican nominee, he said, "No."

"We need to speak the truth," he said, adding that he doesn't "give a damn" about any of Trump's policies and only supports him because he's "anti-establishment."

Read More