Story highlights Aides for Donald Trump are painting Democratic vice presidential hopeful Tim Kaine as 'rude'

'I thought Hillary was the most unlikable politician until I saw Tim Kaine last night,' Chris Collins said

Washington (CNN) Rep. Chris Collins said Wednesday that vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine was "unhinged," "rude" and "insulting" at the first vice presidential debate.

"Tim Kaine was rude. He was insulting. He was talking over Mike Pence, who had to just sit there and take it," the New York Republican told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

"Tim Kaine looked unhinged so I think just the demeanor of Mike Pence would do a lot to calm people. I think Tim Kaine hurt Hillary's team," Collins added. "I thought Hillary was the most unlikable politician until I saw Tim Kaine last night. I think he lapped her."

The Indiana governor scored a victory over the Virginia Senator, according to a CNN/ORC instant poll, with 48% of debate viewers saying Pence did the better job, compared with 42% who thought Kaine had the better night.

Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller called the entire Democratic ticket "unhinged."

Read More