Libertarian VP candidate: Focusing attacks on Trump is 'way to win'

"We're in this to win, but above all we're in this to serve our country," Bill Weld said

Washington (CNN) Libertarian vice presidential nominee Bill Weld said Wednesday his decision to focus on attacking Donald Trump ahead of Election Day is "the way to win."

The former Massachusetts governor told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead," the strategy "is to peel off Republican votes from Donald Trump."

Weld's partnership with his running mate at the top of the ticket, Gary Johnson, has failed to break out thus far in the election. Low polling has kept them off the official debate stages, and Johnson's multiple, high-profile foreign policy gaffes on live television have furthered dampened their outlook.

Weld also said concerns that the Libertarian ticket is hurting Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton with millennials has prompted a liberal backlash.

"I'm certainly getting a lot of free legal advice from Democrats -- some who I know, and some who I don't know -- who are sending me emails and telephone calls at private numbers who are saying, 'You've got to get off the ticket. You'll be a disgrace. It'll be a shame on your family if Trump is elected.' But that's just because they don't want to have millennial votes peeled off from Mrs. Clinton," Weld said.

