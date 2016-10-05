(CNN)Former Vice President Al Gore will hit the campaign trail for Hillary Clinton in the coming weeks, two senior Democrats sources told CNN on Tuesday.
Democrats are hoping that Gore, who served with Clinton's husband during his administration, can help the Democratic presidential nominee appeal to millennial voters who are concerned about climate change.
With polls suggesting that third-party candidates including Gary Johnson and Jill Stein could potentially tip the election to Donald Trump if the final vote is close, Democrats are hoping that Gore can make the case that voting for an alternative candidate can have lasting consequences -- a not so subtle reminder that Green Party candidate Ralph Nader may have tipped Florida from Gore to George W. Bush in 2000.
Clinton has struggled in recent polls with the millennial voter demographic, whose voters appear disproportionately open to backing Stein or Johnson. A Quinnipiac survey out last month found that 44% of voters 18-34 said they would vote one of those two third-party hopefuls.