John D. Sutter is a columnist for CNN Opinion who focuses on climate change and social justice. Follow him on Snapchat, Facebook and email. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) So, it's Clinton and Gore, back on the campaign trail.

In 1992 and 1996 , of course, Al Gore was the running mate of President Bill Clinton.

The point, apparently, is to persuade millennials to vote for Hillary Clinton by appealing to their concern about climate change. That's a laudable goal. Clinton would basically continue President Obama's climate policies, which aren't enough to adequately address the perils of global warming, but should be seen as exceptional when compared to those of her opponent, Donald Trump. Trump has repeatedly called climate science a hoax (it's not) and says he wants to boost the coal industry, despite the fact that pollution from that fuel is a disaster both for the climate and public health.

We millennials -- at 33, I'm at the top of the range -- are primed to hear these arguments. As a group, we care more about climate change than older voters. That only makes sense considering we (and all future generations) will inherit an era of rising seas and super droughts associated with our continued addiction to fossil fuels like oil, coal and natural gas.