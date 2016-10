Extraordinary moment on race in veep debate

Story highlights Peniel Joseph: Struggle for black dignity in U.S. criminal justice system took center stage during vice presidential debate

Peniel Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in Political Values and Ethics and the Founding Director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of several books, most recently "Stokely: A Life." The views expressed here are his.

(CNN) The struggle for black dignity in the nation's criminal justice system, which has contoured this presidential election cycle, took center stage once again during Tuesday night's vice presidential debate in Virginia between Virginia Senator Tim Kaine and Indiana Governor Mike Pence.

Moderator Elaine Quijano asked both candidates whether law enforcement had been asked to take on too much in the aftermath of the tragic Dallas police shootings this past summer.

Senator Kaine, who came across as highly intelligent, personally approachable, and slightly nervous, acknowledged that police shouldered burdens of addressing mental health issues, poverty, and other social and economic ills that went beyond their job description as crime fighters. He advocated community policing as the answer to increased tensions between law enforcement and African American and Latino communities around the nation and decried Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's support for "stop and frisk" tactics that critics and at least one New York City judge have called racially biased.

Stop and frisk "polarizes the relationship between police and community," argued Kaine, suggesting a focus on mental health assistance, ending gun violence, and community policing as better alternatives that would be institutionalized in a Clinton-Kaine Administration.

Governor Pence, who projected an endearingly folksy sincerity for much of the evening, countered by questioning critics who suggest that the entire criminal justice system suffers from racial bias, insisting that the Trump-Pence ticket's support for "law and order" resulted in the enthusiastic endorsement of 330,000 law enforcement officers around the nation.

