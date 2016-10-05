Call it Daesh, not ISIL (or ISIS)

Story highlights Zeba Khan: The word "Daesh" actively undercuts the power these militants wish to convey to native speakers

(CNN) Last week, President Barack Obama held a town hall at which he was asked why he doesn't use the term "Islamic" terrorism. The president's explanation was similar to the one he has given in the past -- groups like ISIS "have perverted and distorted and tried to claim the mantle of Islam," he explained. As commander-in-chief he does not "want to validate what they do" and potentially alienate Muslim allies in the fight against them.

The president is right. Unfortunately, his solution isn't much better.

Although most of the U.S. media refer to the terrorist group as ISIS or their preferred name, the Islamic State, President Obama almost exclusively refers to them as ISIL, an acronym for the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. The term Levant is a historical term for Greater Syria, which includes many of the countries on the eastern side of the Mediterranean.

The problem is that whatever his motivation, the term ISIL still validates the terrorists' claims in the exact way "Islamic" terrorism does.

