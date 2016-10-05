Syrian military says it will reduce Aleppo airstrikes

Story highlights Syria's military says it has cut off and destroyed rebel supply routes and key bases

The military says it will reduce airstrikes and artillery fire on rebel-controlled areas

(CNN) Syria's military said it will reduce airstrikes and artillery fire on rebel-controlled areas in the eastern districts of Aleppo to allow civilians to evacuate safely.

The announcement, published by the state-run news agency SANA on Wednesday, said the decision follows "the success of our armed forces in Aleppo" cutting off and destroying all "terrorist supply routes" and "vital terrorist bases."

Syria's military has precise information on the location of armed rebels and their warehouses in Aleppo's eastern districts, according to the SANA report.

The military, noting that supply routes have been cut off, is asking rebels to disarm, SANA reported.

