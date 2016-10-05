Story highlights Rapper Kid Cudi posts emotional Facebook message about mental health

(CNN) Rapper Kid Cudi checked himself into rehab for depression and suicidal urges and posted a message on his Facebook page saying, "I am not at peace."

"I haven't been since you've known me. If I didn't come here, I wouldve done something to myself. I simply am a damaged human swimming in a pool of emotions everyday of my life. Theres a ragin violent storm inside of my heart at all times," the post said.

Cudi revealed on Facebook late Tuesday that he had gone to rehab on Monday, after grappling with anxiety and depression throughout his life.

He wrote that he didn't know what "peace feels like" or how to relax.

"My anxiety and depression have ruled my life for as long as I can remember and I never leave the house because of it. I cant make new friends because of it. I dont trust anyone because of it and Im tired of being held back in my life. I deserve to have peace."

