Skull image of Hurricane Matthew spooks the Internet

(CNN) Hurricane Matthew is a monster storm. Now it has a monster image to match

A sinister image of Hurricane Matthew, resembling a human skull, lit up the Internet. The creepy satellite photo was posted Tuesday by Weather Channel senior meteorologist Stu Ostro as the hurricane made landfall in Haiti.

The image shows Hurricane Matthew through an infrared camera lens. It's been tweaked to show the storm in apocalyptic colors that accentuate the hurricane's eye and make its teeth look like the comic book character Ghost Rider or the Grinch, some Twitter users suggested.

It's creepy, but in a nutshell, CNN meteorologist Judson Jones explains that "basically, scientist use color tables to identify the strongest part of the storm."