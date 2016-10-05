Idaho dog named town's 'Hometown Hero'

Story highlights Jaxon the pug alerted owners to fire in house

(CNN) In Meridian, Idaho, you don't have to be a human to be a hero.

Just ask Jaxon the dog, who recently nabbed the town's "Hometown Hero Award," normally given out to creatures who walk on two legs, not four.

Jaxon won the award for saving his owners from a fire.

When sparks flew out of an outlet in their home, Mikaela Sebree and Todd Lavoie didn't initially notice. Rather, it was Jaxon, the couple's 11-year-old pug, who took action.

"Dogs have different kinds of barks, so he has his 'somebody's at the door' bark and then he has his 'holy crap something's happening' bark," Sebree told CNN affiliate KBOI.

