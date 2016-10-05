Fetishes and feminism stand out at Paris Fashion Week

Sophia Neophitou is editor-in-chief of 10 Magazine. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Paris Fashion Week: the busiest, most thrilling time in the fashion calendar, and an endlessly inspiring time for me and my team at 10 Magazine.

Even after a long fashion month, I always manage to get a second wind the moment the Eurostar pulls into Gare Du Nord, but this season was especially exciting with so many new designers installed at the helms of houses -- Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior and Anthony Vaccarello at Yves Saint Laurent, as well as Pierpaolo Piccioli's first solo outing for Valentino and Bouchra Jarrar's debut show at Lanvin.

Here are a few of my most treasured memories from this season. I'll be going home filled to the brim with ideas for the new issue, and certainly can't wait to get my hands on some of those collections...

Anthony Vaccarello debuts at Saint Laurent

What a start to the week! Anthony Vaccarello's debut Yves Saint Laurent collection was a fabulous take on an old house. Loved that the "Y" was back in the logo (and the heel on those shoes!) and adored the raw sexuality and total glamor of the collection. I can't wait to see how Anthony continues his thrilling transformation of this Parisian institution.