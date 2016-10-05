Fetishes and feminism stand out at Paris Fashion Week

Sophia Neophitou is editor-in-chief of 10 Magazine. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.
(CNN)Paris Fashion Week: the busiest, most thrilling time in the fashion calendar, and an endlessly inspiring time for me and my team at 10 Magazine.
Even after a long fashion month, I always manage to get a second wind the moment the Eurostar pulls into Gare Du Nord, but this season was especially exciting with so many new designers installed at the helms of houses -- Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior and Anthony Vaccarello at Yves Saint Laurent, as well as Pierpaolo Piccioli's first solo outing for Valentino and Bouchra Jarrar's debut show at Lanvin.
Here are a few of my most treasured memories from this season. I'll be going home filled to the brim with ideas for the new issue, and certainly can't wait to get my hands on some of those collections...
Anthony Vaccarello debuts at Saint Laurent
What a start to the week! Anthony Vaccarello's debut Yves Saint Laurent collection was a fabulous take on an old house. Loved that the "Y" was back in the logo (and the heel on those shoes!) and adored the raw sexuality and total glamor of the collection. I can't wait to see how Anthony continues his thrilling transformation of this Parisian institution.
Rihanna and Puma take Paris
Princess RiRi was in full splendor at her very first Fenty x Puma in Paris. I just had to share the wonderful moment when she hopped out to take her bow. I loved the collection: young, fresh and full of pieces everyone wants to grab and buy straight away.
Love for the Louvre
Paris is so breathtaking in the daytime but, if it's even possible, I think it's more beautiful at night! I never tire of these views. They always remind me how lucky I am, and to savor every moment and look forward to the next.
Backstage at Balmain
Me with the stunning Victoria's Secret angel Alessandra Ambrosio backstage at Balmain. The show itself was the absolute Super Bowl of fashion; an assault of fabulousness from creative director Olivier Rousteing. He took us into the Balmain jungle, with a glamorous wardrobe to match. Rousteing never fails to put a smile on my face.
Getting snapped with Anna Dello Russo
Anna Dello Russo, the empress of street style and editor-at-large for Vogue Japan, with me at the Isabel Marant show. I so enjoyed catching up after filming our web series, "Riding With Russo," last fashion week. (You can watch on 10TV!)
Dior's feminist message
I adored Maria Grazia Chiuri's first collection for Dior. It's so inspiring to finally see a woman at the helm. I loved the message "We Should All Be Feminists," which was written on a t-shirt, as well as the clothes themselves. Everything from the beautiful embroidery to the accessories was thought out down to the finest detail. This was a new Dior.
Toasting with Vivienne Westwood
I so admire Vivienne Westwood and her husband Andreas Kronthaler, who now helms the ready-to-wear brand. Between them is such endless creativity. Here we were celebrating the opening of her beautiful new Parisian flagship, the day after the pair's wonderful Spring-Summer 2017 show.
Balenciaga goes fetish
Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia is a game changer and modern fashion genius. I wanted pretty much everything in this show: the huge poofy leather bags, the power shoulder and the piece de resistance, the skinny leg-trouser-boots combination. Couture meets fetish. Amazing!
Celebrating with Roland Mouret
Roland Mouret celebrating a wonderful show! I feel so blessed to have worked alongside him and so many talented creatives once again. It's always so exhilarating and stimulating, season after season.
Front row at Chanel
The stunning Lily-Rose Depp alongside Usher before the Chanel show. This time we were transported to the Chanel Data Center, a high-tech, computer-filled world, complete with some fetching C-3PO-like cyborgs. Always totally inspiring and amazing, Karl never disappoints. I couldn't get enough!
Lunch with Olivier Rousteing
Lunch love with the King of Selfies and brains behind the wonderful house of Balmain, Mr. Olivier Rousteing. I got lessons in "how to snap and chat" from the man himself! I adore spending time with so many inspiring people in Paris, and I'm leaving with another season of treasured memories to stash away.