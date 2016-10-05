Story highlights Diane James took over from Nigel Farage after Brexit vote

(CNN) Well, that was quick.

Diane James, who replaced Nigel Farage as the leader of the UK Independence Party, has stepped down after just 18 days on the job.

She gave her resignation in a statement to the Times newspaper, saying she did not have "sufficient authority" nor the full support of colleagues and party officers.

"For personal and professional reasons therefore, I will not take the election process further," she wrote.

Diane James address the UKIP party conference in September.

James took over the leadership of the party from Farage, who quit following the UK referendum to leave the European Union.

