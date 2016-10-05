Story highlights Three babies born on Italian migrant rescue ship

Coast guard saves more than 10,000 people in two days

(CNN) Some good news has emerged in the continuing tragedy of Europe's Mediterranean migrant crisis.

Two babies, a boy and a girl, were born to two different migrant women on the Italian coast guard vessel Dattilo in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to the doctor who helped deliver them.

A third baby, a boy, was born one hour after the ship had docked in the Sicilian port of Catania. At least one of the three women to have given birth was from Eritrea.

"It was a very emotional moment," Doctor Giulia Marinig, the doctor on board the Dattilo, told CNN.

"To give birth on a ship is certainly not the ideal conditions, which is why in these situations it is fundamental to stay calm. Luckily the three babies were all in the 'head down position' so the births went smoothly, and the coast guard personnel were incredibly helpful."

