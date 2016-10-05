Instagram star isn't what she seems

Story highlights Louise Delage, a chic young Parisian, appeared to have it all

The campaign is meant to warn people to look for signs in those close to them

(CNN) Nothing about her Instagram account seemed out of the ordinary.

Louise Delage looked like a glamorous young French woman having the time of her life: Drinking cocktails on yachts, eating at chic restaurants, and sipping champagne in a bubble bath. So glamorous, in fact, that the 25-year-old Parisian racked up more than 50,000 followers after joining the site on August 1.

Like many Instagram stars, she had numerous admiring commenters: "Wow. You're beautiful!" wrote one smitten social media user. "Super cute!" posted another.

But on September 30, Delage updated her Instagram with one final video, fast-forwarding through all the previous posts on her account and revealing one chilling connection: Every single one of the 149 pictures she posted showed her with an alcoholic drink in her hand.

Louise Delage's account wasn't what it seemed, and neither was she.

