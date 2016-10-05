Story highlights A new terminal could be built at Kabul airport to accommodate those deported from Europe

Nearly 180,000 Afghans applied for asylum in the EU last year

(CNN) The European Union and Afghanistan have agreed to a deal that will ramp up the return of Afghan migrants who fail to gain asylum.

A new dedicated terminal could even be built at Kabul airport to accommodate those have been deported from Europe.

The Joint Way Forward repatriation agreement published Tuesday is the result of six months of negotiations. It will allow European countries to deport an unlimited number of failed Afghan asylum seekers who have refused to return voluntarily.

Afghanistan has committed to the readmission and reintegration of all of them.

A new terminal could be built at Hamid Karzai International airport in Kabul as a result of the agreement

According to a joint press release from the two sides, the agreement seeks to find bilateral solutions to common problems.

