Story highlights Cod chatter may be drowned out by increasing noise pollution, say scientists

Researchers try to ascertain whether fish from different regions can communicate

(CNN) Fish romance may be doomed -- at least for certain species that migrate away from their traditional spawning grounds, say scientists.

Cod fish use sounds that are similar to a love song to attract a mate, explained British researchers at a science showcase run by the National Environment Research Council (NERC) on Wednesday.

But as cod in the UK increasingly move north to find cooler water, scientists are concerned that local "accents" -- and noise pollution -- may hamper future breeding.

British cod fish are moving to cooler waters, say scientists.

Male cod vibrate their swim bladders to produce a pattern of sounds, incorporating thumps, growls and a variety of frequencies which stimulate females to release their eggs.

However, research suggests cod bred in different parts of the UK may have different vocal repertoires -- or accents -- making it difficult for cod to understand their counterparts from another region.

Read More