Story highlights Officers not in life threatening condition

Brussels remains on high terror alert

(CNN) Two police officers were stabbed in the Brussels district of Schaarbeek on Wednesday, a Federal Prosecutor's Office spokesman said, in what is being treated as a suspected terror attack.

At noon, two police officers were attacked by a man with a knife on the Boulevard Lambermont, the spokesman told CNN, naming the man as 43-year-old Belgian national Hicham D.

Police investigate the scene where a man stabbed two police officers.

The police are "not in a life-threatening condition," the spokesman said, explaining that another police patrol was able to overpower the offender.

The offender was shot in the leg, and a third officer was slightly injured.

Bomb scare