Its rezoning request to operate as museum was delayed by local city council

(CNN) Paisley Park, the home and recording studio of Prince, will open to the public this week.

But let's not go crazy -- the venue will be welcoming guests for a very limited time.

Paisley Park tours had been scheduled to begin Thursday and operate daily. But those plans have been scaled back significantly and the tours will be held for just three days -- Thursday, Saturday and then on Friday, October 14.

That schedule is thanks to a temporary agreement with the city of Chanhassen, where the site is located.

On Monday, the Chanhassen City Council voted 3-to-2 to table the estate's rezoning request that would allow Paisley Park to operate as a museum. The facility operators sought to change the site's designation to begin tours.