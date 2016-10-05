Demi Lovato taking 2017 off

Story highlights Lovato gave an interview to Glamour magazine

(CNN) When Demi Lovato decides to take a break, she really goes for it.

The singer announced Tuesday on Twitter that fans will see less of her next year.

"Taking a break from music and the spotlight," she wrote. "I am not meant for this business and the media."

So excited for 2017. Taking a break from music and the spotlight.. I am not meant for this business and the media 👋🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) October 4, 2016

Lovato has taken heat for criticizing Taylor Swift in the November issue of Glamour. When an interviewer asked about Lovato's past suggestion that Swift doesn't do enough for feminism, Lovato took a shot at Swift's "squad."

"To be honest, and this will probably get me in trouble, I don't see anybody in any sort of squad that has a normal body," Lovato said. "It's kind of this false image of what people should look like. And what they should be like, and it's not real."

