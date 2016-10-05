No sympathy for Australians who stripped in Malaysia, minister says

Story highlights Australians must take responsibility for their actions, says Foreign Minister

The nine men have been charged on two counts and are due in court Thursday

(CNN) Australia's Foreign Minister has offered little sympathy to the nine men arrested for stripping to briefs sporting the Malaysian flag at the Grand Prix on Sunday.

"It's always disappointing to see this kind of incident and it's no excuse to say that, 'oh well this would just be seen as boisterous behavior or a minor matter in Australia,'" Julie Bishop said in an interview with CNN affiliate, Seven Network.

The men, aged between 25 and 29, are facing charges of indecent behavior in a public area and bad behavior that could cause alarm to the public, according to Sepang police chief Abdul Aziz Ali.

The former only carries a small fine, but the latter could land the Aussies in jail for up to six months. They are due to appear in court Thursday morning, said Aziz Ali.

Bishop stressed that while Australia could offer consular support, the matter would be handled by the Malaysian legal system.

Read More