Breaking News

The $12 million facelift that's returned a New York 'rose' to its former glory

By Alba Prifti, CNN

Updated 10:20 PM ET, Wed October 5, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Rose Main Reading Room in the New York Public Library (NYPL) has just reopened after a $12 million renovation. CNN Style spoke with the Library&#39;s director of research libraries, Bill Kelly, about the refurbishment process.
Photos: Inside the $12 million renovation
Rose Main Reading Room, The New York Public LibraryThe Rose Main Reading Room in the New York Public Library (NYPL) has just reopened after a $12 million renovation. CNN Style spoke with the Library's director of research libraries, Bill Kelly, about the refurbishment process.
Hide Caption
1 of 15
&quot;One of the plaster rosettes fell, fortunately in the middle of the night because it was falling from a height of 52 feet and someone could have been killed, not to put too fine a point on it,&quot; says Kelly, of why the NYPL undertook the renovations.
Photos: Inside the $12 million renovation
Rose Main Reading Room, The New York Public Library"One of the plaster rosettes fell, fortunately in the middle of the night because it was falling from a height of 52 feet and someone could have been killed, not to put too fine a point on it," says Kelly, of why the NYPL undertook the renovations.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
&quot;We spent $12 million. We had to do it and we had to do it the right way. Not simply for the security of our patrons and our staff, but this is one of the greatest buildings certainly in New York City, I would argue in the country.&quot;
Photos: Inside the $12 million renovation
Rose Main Reading Room, The New York Public Library"We spent $12 million. We had to do it and we had to do it the right way. Not simply for the security of our patrons and our staff, but this is one of the greatest buildings certainly in New York City, I would argue in the country."
Hide Caption
3 of 15
&quot;The library plays a hybrid role in 2016. We are in the information business and while the modality for providing that information has changed, our role has not. With the explosion of technology, the world of the libraries has expanded and grown geometrically. We keep pace with the demands of technology.&quot;
Photos: Inside the $12 million renovation
Rose Main Reading Room, The New York Public Library"The library plays a hybrid role in 2016. We are in the information business and while the modality for providing that information has changed, our role has not. With the explosion of technology, the world of the libraries has expanded and grown geometrically. We keep pace with the demands of technology."
Hide Caption
4 of 15
&quot;We are called upon to provide increasingly broad access to information to our general research staff, our 88 branches, and to people who are in need of information services,&quot; Kelly says of the Library&#39;s role.
Photos: Inside the $12 million renovation
Rose Main Reading Room, The New York Public Library"We are called upon to provide increasingly broad access to information to our general research staff, our 88 branches, and to people who are in need of information services," Kelly says of the Library's role.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
&quot;The ceiling is 52 feet (15.8 meters) high. We had to build scaffolding of 42 feet high (12.8 meters) so we could access the ceiling and the inspection could take place, which was a time consuming and expensive process,&quot; Kelly says.
Photos: Inside the $12 million renovation
Rose Main Reading Room, The New York Public Library"The ceiling is 52 feet (15.8 meters) high. We had to build scaffolding of 42 feet high (12.8 meters) so we could access the ceiling and the inspection could take place, which was a time consuming and expensive process," Kelly says.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
&quot;We began with the scaffolding, then reinforced the material with steel cabling. We had to be faithful to the architectural vision of Carrère and Hastings, who designed the building at the beginning of the 20th century, and that meant recasting some materials.&quot;
Photos: Inside the $12 million renovation
Rose Main Reading Room, The New York Public Library"We began with the scaffolding, then reinforced the material with steel cabling. We had to be faithful to the architectural vision of Carrère and Hastings, who designed the building at the beginning of the 20th century, and that meant recasting some materials."
Hide Caption
7 of 15
&quot;The main building on 42nd street really began in 1900 with the deconstruction of the reservoir. The corner stone was laid in 1902 and 9 years of construction took place,&quot; says Kelly of the original building.
Photos: Inside the $12 million renovation
Rose Main Reading Room, The New York Public Library"The main building on 42nd street really began in 1900 with the deconstruction of the reservoir. The corner stone was laid in 1902 and 9 years of construction took place," says Kelly of the original building.
Hide Caption
8 of 15
&quot;The building is a remarkable and iconic tribute to the elegance and the significance of the work that the library undertook, a tribute to the dignity of research, education and learning.&quot;
Photos: Inside the $12 million renovation
Rose Main Reading Room, The New York Public Library"The building is a remarkable and iconic tribute to the elegance and the significance of the work that the library undertook, a tribute to the dignity of research, education and learning."
Hide Caption
9 of 15
&quot;The reading room itself and the catalogue room opened in 1911. It&#39;s a place that creates an opportunity for research, for quiet study.&quot;
Photos: Inside the $12 million renovation
Rose Main Reading Room, The New York Public Library"The reading room itself and the catalogue room opened in 1911. It's a place that creates an opportunity for research, for quiet study."
Hide Caption
10 of 15
&quot;During renovation, all the books were stored at our space under Bryant Park. We were so delighted to watch them come back. It was lonely to be in that space without the books.&quot;
Photos: Inside the $12 million renovation
Rose Main Reading Room, The New York Public Library"During renovation, all the books were stored at our space under Bryant Park. We were so delighted to watch them come back. It was lonely to be in that space without the books."
Hide Caption
11 of 15
&quot;The mural on the ceiling has been restored and it is spectacular. The extraordinary rosettes, the renaissance suggestions that are up there,&quot; Kelly says, naming some of the most impressive features of the renovation.
Photos: Inside the $12 million renovation
Rose Main Reading Room, The New York Public Library"The mural on the ceiling has been restored and it is spectacular. The extraordinary rosettes, the renaissance suggestions that are up there," Kelly says, naming some of the most impressive features of the renovation.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
&quot;But for me the great emblem is the windows. They are a soaring space that bring natural light to the room which is functional but symbolic. The ways in which knowledge, reading, research, and history are made available to people are echoed in the windows.&quot;
Photos: Inside the $12 million renovation
Rose Main Reading Room, The New York Public Library"But for me the great emblem is the windows. They are a soaring space that bring natural light to the room which is functional but symbolic. The ways in which knowledge, reading, research, and history are made available to people are echoed in the windows."
Hide Caption
13 of 15
&quot;We are digitizing as much of our material as we can so that they&#39;re available across the world but we have 55 million items and not all of them are going to be digitized.&quot;
Photos: Inside the $12 million renovation
Rose Main Reading Room, The New York Public Library"We are digitizing as much of our material as we can so that they're available across the world but we have 55 million items and not all of them are going to be digitized."
Hide Caption
14 of 15
&quot;It is our responsibility to take good care of it and to hand it off to the subsequent generations in as good of a shape as we received it and hopefully better,&quot; adds Kelly.
Photos: Inside the $12 million renovation
Rose Main Reading Room, The New York Public Library"It is our responsibility to take good care of it and to hand it off to the subsequent generations in as good of a shape as we received it and hopefully better," adds Kelly.
Hide Caption
15 of 15
roseroom2roseroom3roseroom5roseroom7roseroom16roseroom14roseroom15roseroom4roseroom6roseroom13roseroom10roseroom9roseroom17roseroom11roseroom1

Story highlights

  • The historic Rose Main Reading Room in the New York Public Library has undergone a $12 million renovation
  • The beloved room reopens to the public this week

(CNN)The New York Public Library (NYPL) sees more than two and a half million people walk through the imposing doors of its Stephen A. Schwarzman central research center every year.

Located on Fifth Avenue and 42nd street, one of the highlights of the magnificent building's early 20th century design is its historic Rose Main Reading Room.
    &lt;em&gt;Strahov Abbey library, Prague, Czech Republic&lt;/em&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.thamesandhudson.com/The_Library/9780500342886&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;The Library: A World History&lt;strong&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/a&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;is the most complete account of library buildings to date. Here James Campbell and Will Pryce take us on a virtual journey through some of their favorites.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;em&gt;Interviews by &lt;/em&gt;&lt;em&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/M_Veselinovic&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Milena Veselinovic&lt;/em&gt; &lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Take a peek at the world's most exquisite libraries
    Strahov Abbey library, Prague, Czech RepublicStrahov Abbey library, Prague, Czech Republic

    The Library: A World History is the most complete account of library buildings to date. Here James Campbell and Will Pryce take us on a virtual journey through some of their favorites.

    Interviews by Milena Veselinovic
    Hide Caption
    1 of 15
    &lt;em&gt;Tripitaka Koreana, Haeinsa Temple, South Korea&lt;/em&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Will Pryce&lt;/strong&gt;: &quot;Visiting this library was an extraordinary, if fraught, experience. We hiked up a mountain only to be told that we weren&#39;t allowed to photograph the interior. Fortunately we had a Korean student of James&#39;s with us who pleaded with the Abbott and little by little we negotiated our way in. First we could take a picture through the door, then from just inside and so on. The collection is revelatory because you realize that you are looking, not at books, but printing blocks and that they date from 1251 - reminding us that the Koreans were printing for centuries before Gutenberg.&quot;
    Photos: Take a peek at the world's most exquisite libraries
    Tripitaka KoreanaTripitaka Koreana, Haeinsa Temple, South Korea

    Will Pryce    : "Visiting this library was an extraordinary, if fraught, experience. We hiked up a mountain only to be told that we weren't allowed to photograph the interior. Fortunately we had a Korean student of James's with us who pleaded with the Abbott and little by little we negotiated our way in. First we could take a picture through the door, then from just inside and so on. The collection is revelatory because you realize that you are looking, not at books, but printing blocks and that they date from 1251 - reminding us that the Koreans were printing for centuries before Gutenberg."
    Hide Caption
    2 of 15
    &lt;em&gt;Tianyi Chamber, Ningbo, China&lt;/em&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;James Campbell&lt;/strong&gt;: &quot;This is the oldest surviving Chinese library, dating from 1561. It is very dark because you were not intended to read inside, but to take your book to the garden or perhaps your room. The books have since been removed so this is the last picture that will ever be taken with the books on the their original shelves.&quot;
    Photos: Take a peek at the world's most exquisite libraries
    Tianyi Chamber, NingboTianyi Chamber, Ningbo, China

    James Campbell    : "This is the oldest surviving Chinese library, dating from 1561. It is very dark because you were not intended to read inside, but to take your book to the garden or perhaps your room. The books have since been removed so this is the last picture that will ever be taken with the books on the their original shelves."
    Hide Caption
    3 of 15
    &lt;em&gt;The Peabody Library, Baltimore, U.S.&lt;/em&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Will Pryce&lt;/strong&gt;: &quot;This is an extraordinary space, a temple to the industrial age which creates an almost cathedral-like effect. There are thousands of books wherever you look and gorgeous ornate balustrades. Despite all the classical details it&#39;s actually made of iron and spans the weight of this huge library above the concert hall below.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Take a peek at the world's most exquisite libraries
    The Peabody Library, Baltimore The Peabody Library, Baltimore, U.S.

    Will Pryce    : "This is an extraordinary space, a temple to the industrial age which creates an almost cathedral-like effect. There are thousands of books wherever you look and gorgeous ornate balustrades. Despite all the classical details it's actually made of iron and spans the weight of this huge library above the concert hall below."
    Hide Caption
    4 of 15
    &lt;em&gt;Biblioteca Malatestiana, Cesena, Italy&lt;/em&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;James Campbel&lt;/strong&gt;l: &quot;This is the closest you can get to what a medieval library looked like. It was built for Malatesta Novello, a member of a prominent Italian aristocratic family, and it still contains original books, in their original places.&quot;
    Photos: Take a peek at the world's most exquisite libraries
    Biblioteka Malatestiana Biblioteca Malatestiana, Cesena, Italy

    James Campbel    l: "This is the closest you can get to what a medieval library looked like. It was built for Malatesta Novello, a member of a prominent Italian aristocratic family, and it still contains original books, in their original places."
    Hide Caption
    5 of 15
    &lt;em&gt;Merton College Library, Oxford, UK&lt;/em&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;James Campbell&lt;/strong&gt;: &quot;Although the building was completed in 1373 and is one of the oldest academic libraries in the world still in continuous daily use, the fittings date from the late sixteenth century. It is less ornate than Rococo libraries in palace or monastery complexes, because universities did not have access to the same amount of money, but it is still extraordinarily beautiful.&quot;
    Photos: Take a peek at the world's most exquisite libraries
    Merton College Library, OxfordMerton College Library, Oxford, UK

    James Campbell    : "Although the building was completed in 1373 and is one of the oldest academic libraries in the world still in continuous daily use, the fittings date from the late sixteenth century. It is less ornate than Rococo libraries in palace or monastery complexes, because universities did not have access to the same amount of money, but it is still extraordinarily beautiful."
    Hide Caption
    6 of 15
    &lt;em&gt;Biblioteca Marciana, Venice, Italy&lt;/em&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Will Pryc&lt;/strong&gt;e: &quot;It&#39;s an extraordinary piece of design, a statement of confidence by the Venetian Republic. It lies at the center of Jacopo Sansovino&#39;s scheme to re-design St Mark&#39;s square, though the building was completed after his death. The vestibule houses the Grimani collection of classical sculpture under a ceiling by Titian. While the original lecterns have gone, the superb interior design of the library gives us a sense of the richness of Venetian cultural life in this period.&quot;
    Photos: Take a peek at the world's most exquisite libraries
    Biblioteca Marciana, VeniceBiblioteca Marciana, Venice, Italy

    Will Pryc    e: "It's an extraordinary piece of design, a statement of confidence by the Venetian Republic. It lies at the center of Jacopo Sansovino's scheme to re-design St Mark's square, though the building was completed after his death. The vestibule houses the Grimani collection of classical sculpture under a ceiling by Titian. While the original lecterns have gone, the superb interior design of the library gives us a sense of the richness of Venetian cultural life in this period."
    Hide Caption
    7 of 15
    &lt;em&gt;The Bodleian Library, Oxford, UK&lt;/em&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Will Pryce&lt;/strong&gt;: &quot;Arts End is one of most lovely corners of the group of libraries that constitute the Bodleian. Under the galleries there are little desks where readers face the bookshelves of one of the earliest wall-system libraries.&quot;
    Photos: Take a peek at the world's most exquisite libraries
    The Bodleian Library, OxfordThe Bodleian Library, Oxford, UK

    Will Pryce    : "Arts End is one of most lovely corners of the group of libraries that constitute the Bodleian. Under the galleries there are little desks where readers face the bookshelves of one of the earliest wall-system libraries."
    Hide Caption
    8 of 15
    &lt;em&gt;Admont Abbey library, Admont, Austria&lt;/em&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;James Campbell&lt;/strong&gt;: &quot;This is one of the largest monastic libraries ever built. The whole thing is a complete work of art. The corridors and staircase that leads to it is relatively simple, so when you enter this stunning space flooded with light there is almost a moment of revelation, a theatrical effect. There are no desks to work at because these library rooms were never intended for study, but for impressing visitors. The books were taken back to the monks&#39; warm cells to be read. It was built in 1776, a piece de resistance of rococo design.&quot;
    Photos: Take a peek at the world's most exquisite libraries
    Admont Abbey library, Admont, AustriaAdmont Abbey library, Admont, Austria

    James Campbell    : "This is one of the largest monastic libraries ever built. The whole thing is a complete work of art. The corridors and staircase that leads to it is relatively simple, so when you enter this stunning space flooded with light there is almost a moment of revelation, a theatrical effect. There are no desks to work at because these library rooms were never intended for study, but for impressing visitors. The books were taken back to the monks' warm cells to be read. It was built in 1776, a piece de resistance of rococo design."
    Hide Caption
    9 of 15
    &lt;em&gt;Philips Exeter Academy Library, New Hampshire, U.S.&lt;/em&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;James Campbell&lt;/strong&gt;: &quot;This is perhaps the largest high school library ever constructed. From the outside it looks like a severe brick box punctured by windows. The inside is completely different. The main space rises the whole height of the building and the bookcases are behind the dominating concrete structure. Students can read with privacy on carrels next to the windows which they can decorate with their own possessions.&quot;
    Photos: Take a peek at the world's most exquisite libraries
    Most beautiful libraries in the worldPhilips Exeter Academy Library, New Hampshire, U.S.

    James Campbell    : "This is perhaps the largest high school library ever constructed. From the outside it looks like a severe brick box punctured by windows. The inside is completely different. The main space rises the whole height of the building and the bookcases are behind the dominating concrete structure. Students can read with privacy on carrels next to the windows which they can decorate with their own possessions."
    Hide Caption
    10 of 15
    &lt;em&gt;Biblioteca Joanina, Coimbra, Portugal&lt;/em&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Will Pryce&lt;/strong&gt;: &quot;This is a very imposing library from a time when Portugal was extremely wealthy and powerful. It is very dark but features intricate gold leaf which gives it magical luminosity. The backs of the bookcases each have different color, and there are integrated ladders that pull out, and secret doors that lead to reading rooms.&quot;
    Photos: Take a peek at the world's most exquisite libraries
    Biblioteca Joanina, CoimbraBiblioteca Joanina, Coimbra, Portugal

    Will Pryce    : "This is a very imposing library from a time when Portugal was extremely wealthy and powerful. It is very dark but features intricate gold leaf which gives it magical luminosity. The backs of the bookcases each have different color, and there are integrated ladders that pull out, and secret doors that lead to reading rooms."
    Hide Caption
    11 of 15
    &lt;em&gt;The Escorial Library, San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain&lt;/em&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;WIill Pryce&lt;/strong&gt;: &quot;This library was ground-breaking. It established the template of using books to decorate the walls of the library which we&#39;ve been using ever since. The great hall is a harmonious combination of bookshelves, books and a wonderful painted ceiling. It was complete by 1585 and influenced everything that followed it.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Take a peek at the world's most exquisite libraries
    The Escorial Library, Madrid The Escorial Library, San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain

    WIill Pryce    : "This library was ground-breaking. It established the template of using books to decorate the walls of the library which we've been using ever since. The great hall is a harmonious combination of bookshelves, books and a wonderful painted ceiling. It was complete by 1585 and influenced everything that followed it."
    Hide Caption
    12 of 15
    &lt;em&gt;Mafra Palace Library, Mafra, Portugal &lt;/em&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;James Campbell&lt;/strong&gt;: &quot;The Mafra Palace Library in Mafra, Portugal is at 88 meters the longest Rococo monastic library in the world. Sadly the original designs are lost but we think it would have been covered in gold leaf with an ornate painted ceiling. However, because the construction lasted from 1717 to 1771, by the time it was completed a simplified decoration was adopted. The library also hosts a colony of bats who come out at night to feed on the insects who would otherwise eat the books.&quot;
    Photos: Take a peek at the world's most exquisite libraries
    Most beautiful libraries in the worldMafra Palace Library, Mafra, Portugal

    James Campbell    : "The Mafra Palace Library in Mafra, Portugal is at 88 meters the longest Rococo monastic library in the world. Sadly the original designs are lost but we think it would have been covered in gold leaf with an ornate painted ceiling. However, because the construction lasted from 1717 to 1771, by the time it was completed a simplified decoration was adopted. The library also hosts a colony of bats who come out at night to feed on the insects who would otherwise eat the books."
    Hide Caption
    13 of 15
    &lt;em&gt;Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library, New Haven, U.S.&lt;/em&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;James Campbel&lt;/strong&gt;l: &quot;Outside it looks like a white box, so there is an element of surprise when you go in. All light comes through the stones in the wall, and the honey-color trickle of sun rays makes it magical. It is one of the largest buildings in the world devoted entirely to rare books and manuscripts, and it is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The elegance of the Beinecke later inspired the glass-walled structure that holds the original core collection of the British Library.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Take a peek at the world's most exquisite libraries
    Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library, New Haven, U.S.

    James Campbel    l: "Outside it looks like a white box, so there is an element of surprise when you go in. All light comes through the stones in the wall, and the honey-color trickle of sun rays makes it magical. It is one of the largest buildings in the world devoted entirely to rare books and manuscripts, and it is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The elegance of the Beinecke later inspired the glass-walled structure that holds the original core collection of the British Library."
    Hide Caption
    14 of 15
    &lt;em&gt;Utrecht University Library, Utrecht, Holland&lt;/em&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Will Pryce&lt;/strong&gt;: &quot;This is best solution I have seen to the problems of building a library on a contemporary scale. From the outside it&#39;s a simple rectangle but inside a series of voids have been opened up creating a complete variety of spaces to work. There are secluded areas for those who like to be surrounded by books and more open ones for those who prefer to be around people. It seemed hugely popular with the students.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Take a peek at the world's most exquisite libraries
    Utrecht University LibraryUtrecht University Library, Utrecht, Holland

    Will Pryce    : "This is best solution I have seen to the problems of building a library on a contemporary scale. From the outside it's a simple rectangle but inside a series of voids have been opened up creating a complete variety of spaces to work. There are secluded areas for those who like to be surrounded by books and more open ones for those who prefer to be around people. It seemed hugely popular with the students."
    Hide Caption
    15 of 15
    Strahov Abbey LibraryTripitaka Koreana libraryTianyi Chamber NingboGeroge Peabody Library Biblioteka MaletestianaMerton College Library 2Biblioteca Marciana VeniceThe Bodleian Library 3Admont Abbey Library New Hampshire Library Biblioteca Joanina CoimbraThe Escorial LibraryGrand Mafra Palace PortugalThe Beinecke Library YaleUtrecht University Library
    However, since 2014 -- when one of the ceiling's plaster rosettes fell 52 feet to the floor -- the space, along with the adjacent Bill Blass Public Catalogue room, has been closed for repairs and renovation.
    The newly-restored reading room will reopen to visitors this week, along with a photo exhibition of 70 images that document the library's history.
    CNN Style spoke with Bill Kelly, Director of Research Libraries at the NYPL about the spectacular $12 million-dollar renovation.
    Read More
    CNN: What prompted the renovation of the room and why did the NYPL feel it was important?
    Kelly: One of the plaster rosettes fell from the ceiling, fortunately in the middle of the night because it was falling from a height of 52 feet (almost 16 meters) and someone could have been killed. So it was not an option.
    From prison to paragon: These beautiful buildings were former jails
    These beautiful buildings used to be jails
    We had to do it and we had to do it the right way. Not simply for the security of our patrons and our staff, but this is one of the greatest buildings certainly in New York City, and I would argue in the country.
    We feel that we are stewards of this space and it's our responsibility to take good care of it and to hand it off to the subsequent generations in as good of a shape as we received it and hopefully better.
    CNN: What were the main challenges to restoring part of a building that was constructed in the 1900s?
    Kelly: Let's start with the fact that the ceiling is 52 feet high. We had to build scaffolding that was 42 feet (13 meters) high so we could access it. That was a time consuming and expensive process.
    Could this be New York&#39;s Eiffel Tower?
    Could this be New York's Eiffel Tower?
    We also needed to act responsibly in terms of the period pieces and be faithful to the architectural vision of Carrère and Hastings, who designed the building at the beginning of the 20th century.
    That meant finding people who specialize in restoration, and recasting some materials. Fortunately, all of the ceiling is made of plaster.
    CNN: Where were the books stored during the renovation?
    Kelly: All of the books went to storage as a formality at our space under Bryant Park.
    We were so delighted to watch them come back. It was lonely to be in that space without the books.
    CNN: Which features were you most impressed by after you saw the renovated reading and catalogue rooms?
    Kelly: There are lots of things and everyone has their favorites. The ceiling is spectacular. The mural on the ceiling has been restored. The extraordinary rosettes, the renaissance suggestions that are up there.
    New York Fashion Week: Can Raf Simons save New York?
    Kelly: But for me the great emblem is the windows. They are a soaring space that bring natural light to the room which has a functional capacity and, for many of us, a symbolic function.
    The history of evolvement we make available to people is echoed in the windows and the light and space they create for us.
    CNN: What is the role of the modern library, given how much information is consumed from digital devices?
    Kelly: It's a hybrid role. We are called upon to provide access to information in digital ways, beyond what one can simply find in Wikipedia on a smartphone.
    We are in the information business and while the modality for providing that information has changed, our role has not.
    What has happened with the explosion of technology is that the world of the libraries has expanded and grown, I would say geometrically.