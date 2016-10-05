Breaking News

Beijing's 13th century hutongs get a futuristic makeover

By Layla Maghribi and Kieron Monks, for CNN

Updated 9:16 PM ET, Wed October 5, 2016

Night scene in a traditional Beijing Hutong. Many of these narrow alleyways have stood since the 13th century, the time of the Yuan Dynasty.
The Hutongs are dotted around the Chinese capital. They are popular attractions for tourists, offering some respite from an increasingly hectic city.
The pathways run alongside traditional houses with courtyards, forming close knit-neighborhoods.
The Hutong neighborhoods have historically supported a communal way of life, with neighbors playing traditional games together.
The majority of Hutongs have been demolished as Beijing pursues a path of rapid modernization. By some estimates, as few as 500 remain, down from over 3,000 in 1949.
Many Hutongs have been replaced with new developments, such as this shopping and entertainment complex in one of Beijing&#39;s oldest districts.
Most of the remaining Hutongs are protected, but there are widespread problems with a lack of insulation and sewage facilities.
Architecture firm the People&#39;s Architecture Office (PAO) is seeking to rehabilitate Hutong homes through the use of a plugin modules, formed of steel and glass panels, which contain insulation, wiring, and windows.
The panels can be fitted together on site, and installation takes only a day. The modules cost $500 per square meter, compared with the average Beijing price of $5,000 per square meter.
The plugin can be installed inside or outside Hutong homes without damaging the original features.
The panels allow users to configure the modules to suit their needs.
Skylights offer additional light.
Doors open outward to save space, and the modules have provision for an outdoor shower.
The PAO has completed a government-sponsored trial in the Dashilar district and is now moving on to serve private clients.
PAO Co-founder James Shen hopes to install thousands of the plugin units, and believes they can revitalize the hutong neighborhoods.
Story highlights

  • Multi-function modules installed in ancient neighborhoods
  • Architects believe the model could serve thousands

(CNN)With evocative names such as "Skewed Tobacco Pouch Street" and "East River Rice Lane," the charming, ancient Hutongs of Beijing are always popular with visitors to the sprawling capital city.

Narrow alleyways run alongside walled courtyards, transporting those who wander down them back to the Yuan Dynasty of the 13th century, when many were created, and conjuring up images of a communal lifestyle in stark contrast to the frenetic pace of the modern Chinese megapolis.
      Modernising Beijing's historic capital

    But time has not been kind to these old neighborhoods.
    In the middle of the 20th century, over 3,000 Hutongs could be found in Beijing. But thanks to a program of rapid modernization, the vast majority of these have been torn down.
    Today, according to same estimates, just 500 remain.
    Modern upgrades

    Although the government has taken steps to protect the surviving Hutongs, they are threatened by degradation.
    Many of the homes in these areas have fallen into disrepair, with poor insulation and sewage facilities.
    But Beijing architecture firm the People's Architecture Office (PAO) has devised a solution for delivering upgrades while retaining the traditional character of the Hutong homes.
    The PAO is installing prefabricated modules in and around the houses, composed of panels made of steel and glass. The modules include insulation, wiring, doors, windows, and sparkling finishes, and the panels fit together to create accordion-style units that can be adjusted into numerous configurations to maximize space, including a fold-out shower.
    The plug-in modules cost $500 per square meter -- one-tenth of the Beijing average of $5,000 per square meter -- and can be installed in a day.
    James Shen, cofounder of PAO, says the units offer convenience, and can be installed without damaging the ancient architecture.
    "They are small," he says. "It means that we are able to bring them piece by piece into these very narrow alleys and into these courtyard houses. It also means that we can renovate without tearing any of the old structures down."

    Expansion plans

    The modules were initially tested in a government-sponsored trial on a dozen homes, which earned the PAO several awards, including one at the 2015 World Architecture Festival.
    The group recently performed its first installation commissioned by a resident, in the Guangcai Hutong, close to the famed Imperial Palace in Beijing's "Forbidden City."
    Resident Fan Ke tells CNN the module has been transformative, particularly for the additional light it provides.
    "When I lived here a child, it was always dark," says Ke. "Now after the renovation, I'm bathed in sunlight throughout the day. I no longer feel caged in."
    Construction of the plugin unit.
    Shen hopes the first private commission will be followed by thousands more.
    The architect says such a program would breathe new life into the hutongs, which are already seeing increased demand in central areas. One couple recently spent over $800,000 on an 11 square meter home in Wenchang Hutong.
    "This kind of solution can help rejuvenate a lot of these older areas," says Shen. "It can show younger people that you don't have to move to a brand new modern apartment complex."

    Power to the people

    Some analysts believe, however, that the prefab units do not go far enough to address the decline of hutong houses.
    Michael Meyer, author of "The Last Days of Old Beijing: Life in the Vanishing Backstreets of a City Transformed", says the residents should be given more power.
    "Most courtyard homes have already rotted to a state of disrepair due to state ownership and neglect for the past half-century," says Mayer. "What traditional hutong neighborhoods need to survive is not another eyepatch or plaster, even one as shiny and well-intentioned as modular plugins.
    "These communities -- which are living cultural heritage -- will best be protected by the state restoring, granting, or selling homes' ownership rights to their tenants, who can then decide what improvements need to be made, and how."