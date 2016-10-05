Breaking News

Hurricane Matthew: Deadly storm pummels Cuba and Haiti

By Max Blau, Steve Almasy and Catherine E. Shoichet, CNN

Updated 7:23 AM ET, Wed October 5, 2016

Hurricane Matthew hits Haiti
Hurricane Matthew hits Haiti

    Hurricane Matthew hits Haiti

  • At least seven are dead due to Hurricane Matthew
  • Powerful Matthew several hours away from the Bahamas

(CNN)Hurricane Matthew's fierce winds were bound for the Bahamas Wednesday morning as the storm that has killed at least seven people took its last lashes at Haiti and continued to pound Cuba.

The damage was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 125 mph continued to punish the impoverished island nation that saw trees topple to the ground and rain flood its streets Tuesday.
    Mourad Wahba, the UN Secretary-General's Deputy Special Representative for Haiti, described Matthew as the "largest humanitarian event" since the earthquake.

    'A total disaster'

    The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa, Cuba, on Tuesday, October 4. Matthew&#39;s strong winds &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/04/americas/hurricane-matthew/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;pounded Cuba on Tuesday night &lt;/a&gt;even as the powerful storm took its last lashes at Haiti, where it downed trees, drenched the ground with feet of rain and flooded streets.
    The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa, Cuba, on Tuesday, October 4. Matthew's strong winds pounded Cuba on Tuesday night even as the powerful storm took its last lashes at Haiti, where it downed trees, drenched the ground with feet of rain and flooded streets.
    Onlookers survey the roof of a house which collapsed killing a child in the neighbourhood of La Puya in the Dominican capital, Santo Domingo, as Hurricane Matthew passed over the Dominican Republic and Haiti on October 4.
    Onlookers survey the roof of a house which collapsed killing a child in the neighbourhood of La Puya in the Dominican capital, Santo Domingo, as Hurricane Matthew passed over the Dominican Republic and Haiti on October 4.
    The mother, center, of two girls who died during the storm is comforted near her home in the neighborhood of Capotillo in Santo Domingo on October 4. The girls were killed when a landslide caused by hurricane flooding breached the walls of the house.
    The mother, center, of two girls who died during the storm is comforted near her home in the neighborhood of Capotillo in Santo Domingo on October 4. The girls were killed when a landslide caused by hurricane flooding breached the walls of the house.
    The inside of the damaged house where two young sisters were killed is seen in Santo Domingo on October 4.
    The inside of the damaged house where two young sisters were killed is seen in Santo Domingo on October 4.
    A worker clears a sewer on a flooded street in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on October 4.
    A worker clears a sewer on a flooded street in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on October 4.
    Anita Baranyi feeds her 6-month-old baby while keeping an eye on the generator she intends to purchase from Lowe&#39;s in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4, in preparation for Hurricane Matthew&#39;s approach towards the U.S. eastern seaboard.
    Anita Baranyi feeds her 6-month-old baby while keeping an eye on the generator she intends to purchase from Lowe's in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4, in preparation for Hurricane Matthew's approach towards the U.S. eastern seaboard.
    Texroy Spence loads plywood onto his car in the parking lot of Home Depot in Deerfield Beach, Florida, on October 4. In anticipation of Hurricane Matthew, Florida residents are stockpiling supplies. North Carolina has called for the evacuation of three barrier islands as the storm threatens to barrel up the east cost of the U.S.
    Texroy Spence loads plywood onto his car in the parking lot of Home Depot in Deerfield Beach, Florida, on October 4. In anticipation of Hurricane Matthew, Florida residents are stockpiling supplies. North Carolina has called for the evacuation of three barrier islands as the storm threatens to barrel up the east cost of the U.S.
    People shop for generators, bottled water, and gas cans at Lowe&#39;s in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4.
    People shop for generators, bottled water, and gas cans at Lowe's in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4.
    Residents wade through the flooded streets of Cite Soleil in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, on October 4. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010.
    Residents wade through the flooded streets of Cite Soleil in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, on October 4. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010.
    People observe a flooding river near Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    People observe a flooding river near Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Children swim in the flooded neighborhood of La Puya in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on October 4.
    Children swim in the flooded neighborhood of La Puya in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on October 4.
    A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Hurricane winds blow against palm trees in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Hurricane winds blow against palm trees in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on October 4. The areas expected to be most affected by the storm were largely rural communities in the southwest of the country.
    A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on October 4. The areas expected to be most affected by the storm were largely rural communities in the southwest of the country.
    In this satellite image captured at 4:20 p.m. on Monday, October 3, Hurricane Matthew is seen moving across the Caribbean Sea toward the islands of Jamaica, Haiti, and Cuba.
    In this satellite image captured at 4:20 p.m. on Monday, October 3, Hurricane Matthew is seen moving across the Caribbean Sea toward the islands of Jamaica, Haiti, and Cuba.
    Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on October 3.
    Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on October 3.
    Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on October 3.
    Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on October 3.
    A girl watches as civil protection officials notify people to evacuate their homes in Tabarre, Haiti, on October 3.
    A girl watches as civil protection officials notify people to evacuate their homes in Tabarre, Haiti, on October 3.
    Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    A girl&#39;s umbrella is turned inside out by the wind October 3 in Cite Soleil, which is near Port-au-Prince.
    A girl's umbrella is turned inside out by the wind October 3 in Cite Soleil, which is near Port-au-Prince.
    Officials monitor the hurricane&#39;s movement in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on October 3.
    Officials monitor the hurricane's movement in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on October 3.
    Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba.
    Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba.
    People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on October 3.
    People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on October 3.
    A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
    Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
    People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Sunday, October 2.
    People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Sunday, October 2.
    People strap their mattresses to the top of a car as they head to a shelter in Santiago, Cuba, on October 2.
    People strap their mattresses to the top of a car as they head to a shelter in Santiago, Cuba, on October 2.
    A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago, Cuba, before the Hurricane Matthew struck the island.
    A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago, Cuba, before the Hurricane Matthew struck the island.
    Residents of Cuba&#39;s Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2.
    Residents of Cuba's Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2.
    Motorists drive through heavy rains in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 2.
    Motorists drive through heavy rains in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 2.
    A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday, October 1.
    A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday, October 1.
    Fishermen pull a boat out of the water in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 1.
    Fishermen pull a boat out of the water in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 1.
    At around 7 a.m. ET Tuesday, Matthew made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane near Les Anglais, Haiti, according to the National Hurricane Center. Witnesses reported streets had flooded in the capital of Port-au-Prince, while heavy rains pelted the town of Les Cayes, according to Mayor Jean Gabriel Fortuné.
    "We've already seen deaths. People who were out at sea. There are people who are missing. They are people who didn't respect the alerts," Interim Haitian President Jocelerme Privert said at a news conference.
    While the final death toll remains uncertain, Haitian church pastor Louis St. Germain said heavy rain had caused Haitian waterways to swell. Speaking to CNN on the phone from Les Cayes, Haiti, he said the storm sheared a wall off his house and tore roofs off many buildings in the area.
    "The river has overflowed all around us," St. Germain said. "It's terrible ... a total disaster."
    Forecasters had predicted Haiti might receive up to 40 inches of rain -- a disastrous amount for a nation still recovering from a devastating 2010 earthquake that killed more than 200,000 people.
    Haiti: a nation sadly familiar with hurricanes and earthquakes
    "Much of the population is displaced and communication systems are down," Wahba said. "We've received reports of destroyed houses and overflowing hospitals with shortages of buckets and fresh water. The hospital in Les Cayes has had its roof blown off by the force of winds."
    Hurricane Matthew hits Haiti
    Hurricane Matthew hits Haiti

      Hurricane Matthew hits Haiti

    More than 300,000 people are now in shelters across the country, the United Nations said.
    Once the storm passes, residents could face risks from another threat -- standing water. Haiti is still recovering from a post-quake cholera outbreak that killed 10,000 people.
    "Water is going to be a major issue," said Jean Claude Fignole, Oxfam's influence program director in Haiti. "Our priority is to get clean water and hygiene items to families as fast as possible to avoid a spike in cases of cholera. In the weeks and months to come, hunger is likely to emerge as big concern. Some crops in the South of the country have been totally destroyed."
    Waves crash against the Baracoa shore in Cuba on Tuesday, October as Hurricane Matthew approaches the island.
    Waves crash against the Baracoa shore in Cuba on Tuesday, October as Hurricane Matthew approaches the island.

    Death toll rising

    At least seven people have died in incidents connected to Hurricane Matthew within the past week, authorities with multiple agencies said.
    Watches and warning

    Hurricane warning is in effect for:

    • Haiti

    • Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Holguin, Granma and Las Tunas

    • Southeastern Bahamas, including the Inaguas, Mayaguana, Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay and Ragged Island

    • Central Bahamas, including Long Island, Exuma, Rum Cay, San Salvador and Cat Island

    • Northwestern Bahamas, including the Abacos, Andros Island, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island and New Providence

    • North of Golden Beach to Sebastian Inlet

    • Lake Okeechobee

    Hurricane watch is in effect for:

    • Cuban province of Camaguey

    • US state of Florida, from north of Sebastian Inlet to the Fernandina Beach

    Source: National Hurricane Center

    In Haiti, Guillaume Albert Moleon, an Interior Ministry spokesman, said one fisherman died on Sunday. A second fisherman is presumed dead, but the body has not been recovered.
    In St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a teenager died in a landslide as he was cleaning a drain behind his house, according to Michelle Forbes, deputy director for the National Emergency Management Office. The boy died Wednesday after storms from Matthew passed.
    Four people in the Dominican Republic died, the government announced, offering no additional details about the victims' causes of death.
    How to help those affected
    Picture taken in the flooded neighborhood of La Puya, in Santo Domingo on October 4, 2016 after the passage of Hurricane Matthew through Hispaniola -- the island that the Dominican Republic shares with Haiti.
    Picture taken in the flooded neighborhood of La Puya, in Santo Domingo on October 4, 2016 after the passage of Hurricane Matthew through Hispaniola -- the island that the Dominican Republic shares with Haiti.

    Collision course for Cuba

    As of 11 p.m. ET Tuesday, the eye of the hurricane was moving away from the Cuba's east coast after skirting the tip of the island.
    Hurricane conditions, though, still remained over the eastern part of the country, according to the hurricane center. CNN's Patrick Oppman, who is based in Cuba, said Tuesday night the storm still could cause damage including flooding rains and landslides.
    The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa, Cuba on Tuesday October 4.
    The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa, Cuba on Tuesday October 4.
    Forecasters had predicted that Matthew could dump up to 20 inches of rain in eastern Cuba.
    The United States, taking no chances, airlifted 700 family members of military personnel stationed at Guantanamo Bay to Florida. The 61 detainees held by the United States as alleged enemy combatants will not be evacuated, officials added.

    Bound for the Bahamas

    Early Wednesday morning Matthew was about 80 miles west of the Bahamas. CNN meteorologists are expecting storm surges there as high as 15 feet, along with intense rains and damaging winds.
    Bahamian Prime Minister Perry Christie cautioned at a news conference that Matthew had the potential to be "violently unpredictable."
    "The storm has strengthened and, from what we have seen in Haiti and elsewhere, is bringing dangerously strong winds and extremely heavy rains," Christie said.
    People are seen walking in flooded streets, in a neighbourhood of the commune of Cite Soleil, in the Haitian Capital Port-au-Prince.
    People are seen walking in flooded streets, in a neighbourhood of the commune of Cite Soleil, in the Haitian Capital Port-au-Prince.
    The Bahamas could receive up to 15 inches of rain and experience swells with "life-threatening" surf and rip current conditions, the hurricane center said.
    "[We've made] sure we got water, we got non-perishable foods," Bahamas resident Bruce Darville told CNN as he prepared for Matthew's arrival. "We've got a generator so we make sure that's all fueled up, make sure you're vehicle's fueled up. And we leave the rest to the good master."
    As the storm neared the Bahamas, officials in the US have taken steps to prepare for the storm's arrival in the coming days. Governors in four southern states declared states of emergency.
    Officials in some areas, including barrier islands in Brevard County, Florida, have ordered evacuations even with the storm still days away.
    "We have to be prepared for a major hurricane," Florida Gov. Rick Scott said. "We have to prepare for a direct hit."

    Journalist Yvetot Gouin and CNN's Deborah Bloom, Alexander Leininger, Alison Daye, Natalie Gallon, Holly Yan, Steve Visser and Patrick Oppmann contributed to this report.