Hurricane Matthew: Deadly storm pummels Cuba and Haiti

By Max Blau and Steve Almasy, Catherine E. Shoichet, CNN

Updated 2:51 AM ET, Wed October 5, 2016

Hurricane Matthew hits Haiti
Hurricane Matthew hits Haiti

  At least seven are dead due to Hurricane Matthew
  Powerful Matthew several hours away from the Bahamas
(CNN)Hurricane Matthew's fierce winds were bound for the Bahamas Wednesday morning as the deadly storm took its last lashes at Haiti and continued to pound Cuba.

The damage was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 125 mph continued to punish the impoverished island nation that saw trees topple to the ground and rain flood its streets Tuesday.
    The "extremely dangerous" storm has killed at least seven people, including four in Haiti's neighbor, the Dominican Republic.

    'A total disaster'

    The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa, Cuba, on Tuesday, October 4. Matthew&#39;s strong winds &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/04/americas/hurricane-matthew/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;pounded Cuba on Tuesday night &lt;/a&gt;even as the powerful storm took its last lashes at Haiti, where it downed trees, drenched the ground with feet of rain and flooded streets.
    The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa, Cuba, on Tuesday, October 4. Matthew's strong winds pounded Cuba on Tuesday night even as the powerful storm took its last lashes at Haiti, where it downed trees, drenched the ground with feet of rain and flooded streets.
    Waves crash against the Baracoa shore on Tuesday.
    Waves crash against the Baracoa shore on Tuesday.
    People walk down flooded streets in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on Tuesday.
    People walk down flooded streets in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on Tuesday.
    A worker clears a sewer Tuesday on a flooded street in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
    A worker clears a sewer Tuesday on a flooded street in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
    A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on Tuesday.
    A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on Tuesday.
    In this satellite image captured at 4:20 p.m. on Monday, Hurricane Matthew is seen moving across the Caribbean Sea toward the islands of Jamaica, Haiti, and Cuba.
    In this satellite image captured at 4:20 p.m. on Monday, Hurricane Matthew is seen moving across the Caribbean Sea toward the islands of Jamaica, Haiti, and Cuba.
    Hurricane winds blow against palm trees in Port-au-Prince on Monday. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010.
    Hurricane winds blow against palm trees in Port-au-Prince on Monday. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010.
    A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on Monday. The areas expected to be most affected by the storm were largely rural communities in the southwest of the country.
    A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on Monday. The areas expected to be most affected by the storm were largely rural communities in the southwest of the country.
    Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on Monday.
    Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on Monday.
    Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on Monday.
    Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on Monday.
    Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on Monday.
    Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on Monday.
    A girl&#39;s umbrella is turned inside out by the wind Monday in Cite Soleil, which is near Port-au-Prince.
    A girl's umbrella is turned inside out by the wind Monday in Cite Soleil, which is near Port-au-Prince.
    Officials monitor the hurricane Monday in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
    Officials monitor the hurricane Monday in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
    Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba.
    Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba.
    People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on Monday.
    People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on Monday.
    A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on Monday.
    A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on Monday.
    Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the Tabarre river area.
    Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the Tabarre river area.
    People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday.
    People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday.
    People carry their mattresses to a shelter in Santiago, Cuba, on Sunday.
    People carry their mattresses to a shelter in Santiago, Cuba, on Sunday.
    A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before the hurricane hits.
    A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before the hurricane hits.
    Residents of Cuba&#39;s Holguin Province line up to buy gas on Sunday.
    Residents of Cuba's Holguin Province line up to buy gas on Sunday.
    Cars are driven in heavy rain in Kingston on Sunday.
    Cars are driven in heavy rain in Kingston on Sunday.
    A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday.
    A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday.
    Fishermen pull a boat out of the water in Kingston on Saturday.
    Fishermen pull a boat out of the water in Kingston on Saturday.
    At around 7 a.m. ET, Matthew made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane near Les Anglais, Haiti, according to the National Hurricane Center. Witnesses reported streets had flooded in the capital of Port-au-Prince, while heavy rains pelted the town of Les Cayes, according to Mayor Jean Gabriel Fortuné.
    "We've already seen deaths. People who were out at sea. There are people who are missing. They are people who didn't respect the alerts," Interim Haitian President Jocelerme Privert said at a news conference.
    While the final death toll remains uncertain, Haitian church pastor Louis St. Germain said heavy rain had caused Haitian waterways to swell. Speaking to CNN on the phone from Les Cayes, Haiti, he said the storm sheared a wall off his house and tore roofs off many buildings in the area.
    "The river has overflowed all around us," St. Germain said. "It's terrible ... a total disaster."
    Forecasters had predicted Haiti might receive up to 40 inches of rain -- a disastrous amount for a nation still recovering from a devastating 2010 earthquake that killed more than 200,000 people.
    Mourad Wahba, the UN Secretary-General's Deputy Special Representative for Haiti, described Matthew as the "largest humanitarian event" since the earthquake.
    Haiti: a nation sadly familiar with hurricanes and earthquakes
    "Much of the population is displaced and communication systems are down," Wahba said. "We've received reports of destroyed houses and overflowing hospitals with shortages of buckets and fresh water. The hospital in Les Cayes has had its roof blown off by the force of winds."
    More than 300,000 people are now in shelters across the country, the United Nations said.
    Once the storm passes, residents could face risks from another threat -- standing water. Haiti is still recovering from a post-quake cholera outbreak that killed 10,000 people.
    "Water is going to be a major issue," said Jean Claude Fignole, Oxfam's influence program director in Haiti. "Our priority is to get clean water and hygiene items to families as fast as possible to avoid a spike in cases of cholera. In the weeks and months to come, hunger is likely to emerge as big concern. Some crops in the South of the country have been totally destroyed."

    Death toll rising

    At least seven people have died in incidents connected to Hurricane Matthew within the past week, authorities with multiple agencies said.
    In Haiti, Guillaume Albert Moleon, an Interior Ministry spokesman, said one fisherman died on Sunday. A second fisherman is presumed dead, but the body has not been recovered.
    Watches and warning

    Hurricane warning is in effect for:

    • Haiti

    • Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Holguin, Granma and Las Tunas

    • Southeastern Bahamas, including the Inaguas, Mayaguana, Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay and Ragged Island

    • Central Bahamas, including Long Island, Exuma, Rum Cay, San Salvador and Cat Island

    • Northwestern Bahamas, including the Abacos, Andros Island, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island and New Providence

    • North of Golden Beach to Sebastian Inlet

    • Lake Okeechobee

    Hurricane watch is in effect for:

    • Cuban province of Camaguey

    • US state of Florida, from north of Sebastian Inlet to the Flagler/Volusia county line

    Source: National Hurricane Center

    In St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a teenager died in a landslide as he was cleaning a drain behind his house, according to Michelle Forbes, deputy director for the National Emergency Management Office. The boy died Wednesday after storms from Matthew passed.
    Four people in the Dominican Republic died, the government announced, offering no additional details about the victims' causes of death.
    How to help those affected

    Collision course for Cuba

    As of 11 p.m. ET Tuesday, the eye of the hurricane was moving away from the Cuba's east coast after skirting the tip of the island.
    Hurricane conditions, though, still remained over the eastern part of the country, according to the hurricane center. CNN's Patrick Oppman, who is based in Cuba, said Tuesday night the storm still could cause damage including flooding rains and landslides.
    The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa, Cuba on Tuesday October 4.
    The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa, Cuba on Tuesday October 4.
    Forecasters had predicted that Matthew could dump up to 20 inches of rain in eastern Cuba.
    The United States, taking no chances, airlifted 700 family members of military personnel stationed at Guantanamo Bay to Florida. The 61 detainees held by the United States as alleged enemy combatants will not be evacuated, officials added.

    Bound for the Bahamas

    Early Wednesday morning Matthew was about 80 miles west of the Bahamas. CNN meteorologists are expecting storm surges there as high as 15 feet, along with intense rains and damaging winds.
    Bahamian Prime Minister Perry Christie cautioned at a news conference that Matthew had the potential to be "violently unpredictable."
    "The storm has strengthened and, from what we have seen in Haiti and elsewhere, is bringing dangerously strong winds and extremely heavy rains," Christie said.
    The Bahamas could receive up to 15 inches of rain and experience swells with "life-threatening" surf and rip current conditions, the hurricane center said.
    As the storm neared the Bahamas, officials in the US have taken steps to prepare for the storm's arrival in the coming days. Governors in four southern states declared states of emergency.
    Officials in some areas, including barrier islands in Brevard County, Florida, have ordered evacuations even with the storm still days away.
    "We have to be prepared for a major hurricane," Florida Gov. Rick Scott said. "We have to prepare for a direct hit."

    Journalist Yvetot Gouin and CNN's Deborah Bloom, Alexander Leininger, Alison Daye, Natalie Gallon, Holly Yan, Steve Visser and Patrick Oppmann contributed to this report.