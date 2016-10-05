Story highlights
- The 2016 Ibrahim Index of African Governance reveals the impact of decline in rule of law on the continent.
- Two thirds of Africans live in a country where safety and rule of law has deteriorated over the past decade
- 67% of the African population live in countries where freedom of expression has declined.
(CNN)Terrorism, human trafficking, and corruption are creating a more dangerous continent, which in turn is preventing better governance, a new report revealed.
The results of the 2016 Ibrahim Index of African Governance, published by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, show that two thirds of Africans live in a country where safety and rule of law has deteriorated over the past decade, greatly impacting overall governance in Africa. 15 countries have declined 'quite substantially,' and almost half the countries on the continent recorded their worst score ever within the last three years.
The Ibrahim Index of African Governance, the report provides an annual assessment of governance in Africa and is most comprehensive collection of data on governance in the region.
The 2016 edition covers 54 countries and combines 95 indicators from 34 independent African and global data institutions.
'The biggest issue facing the continent today'
Libya, Central African Republic and Burundi are the countries with the highest rate of decline, but even among the top ten high scoring countries, six have witnessed a decline, with the continent's largest economic power, South Africa registering the largest drop since 2006.
"...As our Index reveals, the decline in safety and rule of law is the biggest issue facing the continent today," Mo Ibrahim, the Chair of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation said in a statement.
"Sound governance and wise leadership are fundamental to tackling this challenge, sustaining recent progress and ensuring that Africa's future is bright."
Worrying levels of deterioration
Over the past ten years overall governance on the continent has improved by one point, with 37 countries recording an improvement in overall governance. Cote d'Ivoire is the most improved country in overall governance over the last ten years.
Ghana and South Africa both feature in the top ten best performing countries, but are also among those that have deteriorated most over the last ten years.
Worryingly, freedom of expression has also deteriorated with two thirds of countries, representing 67% of the African population, witnessing a decline in freedom of expression with Kenya displaying the biggest slump.
Freedom of Association and Assembly also recorded a decline even in high scoring countries like Mauritius and South Africa.
Marginal improvement
However, the report isn't all doom and gloom
43 countries registered progress in human development, which is the best performing category. Over the last ten years education, health and welfare have all improved.
The impact of technology also contributed to the marked improvement of the sub-category, infrastructure. Digital and IT infrastructure was the most improved of all 95 indicators.