Two thirds of Africans live in a country where safety and rule of law has deteriorated over the past decade

67% of the African population live in countries where freedom of expression has declined.

(CNN) Terrorism, human trafficking, and corruption are creating a more dangerous continent, which in turn is preventing better governance, a new report revealed.

The results of the 2016 Ibrahim Index of African Governance , published by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation , show that two thirds of Africans live in a country where safety and rule of law has deteriorated over the past decade, greatly impacting overall governance in Africa. 15 countries have declined 'quite substantially,' and almost half the countries on the continent recorded their worst score ever within the last three years.

The Ibrahim Index of African Governance, the report provides an annual assessment of governance in Africa and is most comprehensive collection of data on governance in the region.

The 2016 edition covers 54 countries and combines 95 indicators from 34 independent African and global data institutions.

'The biggest issue facing the continent today'

