Hurricane Matthew hits US coast
Parts of Highway A1A in Flagler Beach, Florida, were washed away by Hurricane Matthew on Friday, October 7. The storm left more than 1 million people without power as it moves up the Southeast coast.
Water flows over a seawall and fills the streets in St. Augustine, Florida.
Barbara Hearst tapes her storm shutters as Hurricane Matthew nears Charleston, South Carolina, on October 7.
Adam and Alec Selent watch waves crash over a retainer wall at the Ocean Club condominiums in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on October 7.
A damaged boat sits partially submerged on the intercoastal waterway in Melbourne, Florida on October 7.
A police officer helps persuade a woman to board a bus and evacuate Savannah, Georgia, on October 7.
Preston Payne tires to hold his umbrella as Hurricane Matthew makes its way up the East Coast, Friday, October 7 on Tybee Island, Georgia. Authorities warned that the danger was far from over, with hundreds of miles of coastline in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina still under threat of torrential rain and dangerous storm surges.
Heavy waves pound boat docks in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 7.
A women helps a dog walk through floodwaters in Port Orange, Florida, on October 7.
Damage in Cocoa Beach.
Waves crash against a bridge in St. Augustine, Florida.
A car drives past a downed tree as the hurricane moves through Daytona Beach, Florida, on October 7.
A billboard canvas flaps in the wind after Hurricane Matthew passed North Palm Beach, Florida, on October 7.
A motel in southeast Florida is damaged on October 7.
A woman inspects her damaged car under a tree in Fort Pierce, Florida, on October 7.
A space shuttle model stands near some downed trees after Hurricane Matthew passed by Cocoa Beach.
A home in Sebastian, Florida, is boarded up on October 7.
A woman uses her phone under a battery-operated lantern at a hotel in Titusville, Florida, on October 7.
Palm trees on Cocoa Beach sway in the wind on October 7.
Firefighters respond to a pre-dawn house fire in Satellite Beach, Florida, that was possibly caused by a downed power line on October 7.
Heavy rain billows in front of Exploration Tower in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on October 7.
People stand on a beach in Broward County, Florida, as the storm approached the coast on Thursday, October 6.
A police officer walks along the beach in Singer Island, Florida, on October 6.
The first outer bands of rain from Hurricane Matthew pass over downtown Orlando on October 6.
A lifeguard patrols the beach in Jacksonville, Florida, ahead of the storm on October 6.
Kevin Forde and John Haughey put plywood on a Miami Beach window on October 6.
Hurricane Matthew moves through Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, on October 6. Capt. Stephen Russell, the head of the Bahamas National Emergency Management Authority, said there were many downed trees and power lines but no reports of casualties.
People leave Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park, in heavy rain, after it closed in Orlando, Florida in preparation for the landfall of Hurricane Matthew, on October 6.
A man rakes up debris from a storm drain as he begins cleanup near a damaged gas station in Nassau on October 6.
Girls hold hands as they help each other wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.
Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lacked a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.
A supermarket shelf is nearly cleared out in Titusville, Florida, on Wednesday, October 5.
Bumper-to-bumper traffic lines Interstate 26 in Columbia, South Carolina, as people drive west on October 5.
Workers start removing umbrellas and the colorful rocking chairs that line the Cocoa Beach Pier in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5.
People carry a coffin and try to cross the La Digue river on October 5 after a bridge collapsed in Petit-Goave, Haiti.
People cross the La Digue river on October 5.
Evacuees return to their homes in the Carbonera community of Guantanamo, Cuba, on October 5.
People embrace at their damaged home in Baracoa, Cuba. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba, destroying dozens of homes in the country's easternmost city and leaving hundreds of others damaged.
A woman cries amid the rubble of her home in Baracoa.
Anthony Schirado, left, and Tom Kennedy put up plywood to cover the windows of a storefront in Cocoa Beach on October 5.
Bus drivers in North Charleston, South Carolina, wait for word to start evacuations.
The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa on Tuesday, October 4.
Beth Johnson fills up her car at a gas station in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, on October 4.
The mother of two girls who died in the storm is comforted near her home in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on October 4. The girls were killed when a landslide caused by flooding breached the walls of their house.
A worker clears a sewer on a flooded street in Santo Domingo.
Anita Baranyi feeds her baby while keeping an eye on the generator she intends to purchase from a home-improvement store in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4.
People wade through the flooded streets of Cite Soleil in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010.
People observe the flooding of a river near Port-au-Prince on October 4.
Children swim in a flooded neighborhood of Santo Domingo on October 4.
A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
Hurricane winds blow against palm trees in Port-au-Prince.
A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on October 3.
Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on October 3.
Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on October 3.
Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba.
People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on October 3.
A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on October 3.
Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2.
A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before Hurricane Matthew struck Cuba.
Motorists drive through heavy rains in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 2.
Residents of Cuba's Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2.
A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday, October 1.