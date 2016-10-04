Hong Kong (CNN) Joshua Wong, a student leader who helped bring tens of thousands of people onto Hong Kong's streets during pro-democracy protests in 2014 , has been detained in Bangkok at the request of the Chinese, according to his political party.

Wong was traveling to Bangkok to take part in a panel discussion organized by student activists to mark the 40th anniversary of Thailand's Thammasart University Massacre. Thai student activist, Netiwit Chotipatpaisal was due to meet Wong at Suvarnabhumi airport.

The university gathering was already sensitive, marking a day in 1976 that saw dozens of students killed in the hands of state forces.

Chotipatpaisal says Thai airport authorities told him they had received a letter from the Chinese government, but didn't reveal its contents. Chotipatpaisal said his request to see Wong was declined.

CNN could not independently confirm the claim but has contacted authorities in Thailand, Hong Kong and China.

Mysterious disappearances

"We are seriously concerned about the condition of Joshua," Nathan Law, president of Wong's political party Demosistō, told CNN.

He added he was especially concerned for Wong's welfare in light of the recent case of Gui Minhai, a Hong Kong-based bookseller who published gossipy books about China's elite.

Gui mysteriously disappeared from Pattaya in Thailand in 2015 and appeared three months later on state-run television in China, making an apparent confession to a fatal hit and run.

Gui was one of five booksellers who disappeared in late 2015, fueling suggestions that Beijing was cracking down on dissidents beyond Chinese borders. His daughter maintains her father was abducted.

'Self-determination'

"If we do not fight for self-determination the Chinese Communist Party will determine our future," he told CNN at the time.

A poster released by Hong Kong political party Demosisto. The slogan reads "the people will surround the city."

In August, a magistrates' court in Hong Kong sentenced Wong to 80 hours of community service after he was convicted of taking part in a rally in front of the Central Government Offices in September 2014.

The rally sparked the two-month long Occupy Central demonstrations, also known as the Umbrella Movement, which shut down down key roads in the city.