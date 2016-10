Story highlights Wong was reportedly on his way to a speaking engagement when he was stopped in Bangkok

He had been sentenced to community service for 2014 Umbrella Movement activities

Hong Kong (CNN) Joshua Wong, a student leader who helped bring tens of thousands of people onto Hong Kong's streets during pro-democracy protests in 2014, has been detained in Bangkok at the request of the Chinese, according to his political party.

Wong was traveling to Bangkok to take part in a panel discussion organized by student activists to mark the 40th anniversary of Thailand's Thammasart University Massacre. Thai student activist, Netiwit Chotipatpaisal was due to meet Wong at Suvarnabhumi airport.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Chotipatpaisal informed Demosistō -- Wong's pro-democracy political party --- that the student had been detained, according to a statement on the party's Facebook page.

The university gathering was already sensitive, marking a day in 1976 that saw dozens of students killed in the hands of state forces.

Read More