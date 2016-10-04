Story highlights Wong was reportedly on his way to a speaking engagement when he was stopped in Bangkok

He had been sentenced to community service for 2014 Umbrella Movement activities

Hong Kong (CNN) Joshua Wong, a student leader who helped bring tens of thousands onto Hong Kong's streets during pro-democracy protests in 2014, has been detained in Bangkok, Thailand, according to his political party.

Earlier this year, Wong launched a new political party -- Demosistō -- with the aim of winning representation in Hong Kong's decision-making body, the Legislative Council so he could push his party's pro-democracy agenda.

Wong was en route to a speaking engagement at a university in Thailand, said Nathan Law, president of Demosistō. A Thai student activist who was expected to meet him said Wong been detained at the Bangkok airport, Law told CNN. The activist said Thai authorities received a letter from the Chinese government regarding Wong's visit.

The party has not heard from authorities there or the young man's family.

CNN could not independently confirm the claim but has contacted Thai authorities.

