(CNN) A few months after the massive 2010 earthquake in Haiti, I stood on the terrace of my hotel and looked out onto the Champs de Mars plaza, a central square in Port-au-Prince that had become an encampment for people who'd lost their homes.

It was May and the skies looked ominous as a storm hurtled toward the Haitian capital. What would become of all the Haitians left homeless in the quake, I wondered. How would they make it through the rainy season?

The worst hit was the southern port city of Les Cayes, but all of Haiti's 10 million people were exposed to danger. Among those, some 60,000 people still live in the post-quake camps that journalists referred to as "makeshift." The International Organization for Migration estimates 45 such camps still exist in the Port-au-Prince area.

Somehow, they became permanent; they became "home" for those who had nowhere to go. Thousands more live in flimsy homes that can easily wash away.

