(CNN) Syria has been engulfed in conflict since 2011 when Bashar al-Assad's regime violently suppressed an uprising and opposition rebels took up arms. The situation has deteriorated, drawing in sometimes competing extremist groups, including ISIS.

Among the hardest-hit areas has been the rebel-controlled parts of Aleppo, once a bustling economic hub and a cultural destination.

These satellite images provide a startling view of a once-vibrant city reduced to rubble.