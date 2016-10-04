Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to Britons for study of exotic matter

(CNN) Britons David Thouless, F. Duncan M. Haldane and J. Michael Kosterlitz on Tuesday won the Nobel Prize in Physics for theoretical discoveries of topological phase transitions and topological phases of matter.

The prize was divided -- one half awarded to Thouless, the other half jointly to Haldane and Kosterlitz. All three physicists are based at US universities.

"They have used advanced mathematical methods to study unusual phases, or states, of matter, such as superconductors, superfluids or thin magnetic films," said the Nobel Foundation in a statement.

"Thanks to their pioneering work, the hunt is now on for new and exotic phases of matter."

Developing story - more to come