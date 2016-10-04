Dozens will attend the funeral of a man they didn't know

Story highlights
(CNN)When Harold Eugene Baker, a 91-year-old veteran, is laid to rest this week, dozens of people will attend his funeral.
He didn't know a single one of them.
Baker, you see, left behind no loved ones. He didn't even have any estranged family members.
So, the Chapel of the Valley Funeral Home in Grants Pass, Oregon, decided it needed to do something.
No one -- and certainly not someone who served his country during WWII -- should have to leave the world unremembered.
Baker died of natural causes late last month. When the funeral home published his obituary, it invited the public to attend.
The response: Call after after call from people, promising they'd come.
A nearby city, Medford, will honor him.
And veteran service organizations, Old Guard Riders and The Missing in America Project, will attend.
"He would have been tickled and would be having a laugh," Leila Bradish, a pre-planning adviser at the funeral home, told CNN. "He was a very funny, humble guy."