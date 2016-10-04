Dozens will attend the funeral of a man they didn't know

Story highlights Baker died of natural causes late last month

The funeral home invited the public to attend his funeral

(CNN) When Harold Eugene Baker, a 91-year-old veteran, is laid to rest this week, dozens of people will attend his funeral.

He didn't know a single one of them.

Baker, you see, left behind no loved ones. He didn't even have any estranged family members.

So, the Chapel of the Valley Funeral Home in Grants Pass, Oregon, decided it needed to do something.

No one -- and certainly not someone who served his country during WWII -- should have to leave the world unremembered.

