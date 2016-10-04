LAPD: Video shows teen was armed before he was shot by police

Story highlights Police chief: Carnell Snell jumped out of a car and had a gun when he turned toward officers

Another man shot over the weekend was carrying a fake gun with the orange tip painted over

(CNN) Newly released video shows a teen shot by Los Angeles police over the weekend was armed, police Chief Charlie Beck said.

The surveillance footage from a local business shows 18-year-old Carnell Snell Jr. with a gun in his left hand during a foot chase with police on Saturday afternoon.

Snell's encounter with police started shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, when officers tried to pull over a car with paper license plates, police said. Officers believed the car was stolen because "the paper plates didn't match the year of the vehicle," Beck said.

But the car didn't stop, and officers gave chase, police said.

Surveillance footage provided by LAPD shows Carnell Snell Jr. was armed with a handgun.

When the car finally did slow down, a man later identified as Snell ran out from the back seat, "holding his waistband as if he was supporting something," Beck said.