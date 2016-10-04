Story highlights Officers are heard in body camera footage noting presence of gun at scene

Scott's family says video doesn't prove Scott threatened police

(CNN) Videos released Tuesday by the Charlotte Police Department show the final minutes of Keith Lamont Scott's life as he lay dying in a parking lot, hands cuffed behind his back, pants pulled down to his ankles and shirt cut off to treat his gunshot wounds.

Newly released body-camera footage reveals that officers immediately noted the presence of a gun at the scene. The officers also noted a gunshot wound in the back of Scott's left shoulder.

But the footage does little to resolve conflicting accounts over whether officers were justified in using deadly force.

"What you see on the footage is a perfect example of why law enforcement has to be sure before they pull the trigger and why the use of deadly force has to always be a last resort and not a first resort," Scott family attorney Justin Bamberg said.

"You see a human being, father, a husband lose his life and that is extremely hard to watch, but that is the reality of these situations."

